Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) wrapped up 2022 on a strong note after its fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue easily surpassed the average Wall Street consensus estimates and jumped from a year before, the homebuilder said Tuesday. TOL stock perked up 1.4% in after-hours trading.

While the housing market slowed against a backdrop of high mortgage rates, “we believe the long-term prospects for the housing market remain positive," said Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., noting "demographic and migration trends continue in our favor. In addition, there continues to be a substantial shortage of homes in America."

The company issued its outlook for fiscal 2023, expecting home deliveries to be 8K-9K units, compared with 10,515 delivered in 2022. The average delivered price per home is expected to be $965K-985K. And adjusted home sales gross margin is targeted at 27.0% for the full year.

Turning to its quarterly results, Q4 EPS of $5.63, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $3.94, climbed from $3.02 a year ago.

Revenue of $3.71B, also beating the $3.21B consensus, increased from $3.04B for the three months ended October 31, 2021.

Home sales gross margin came in at 26.9% versus 23.5% in Q4 of last year.

Cancellations as a percentage of signed contracts in Q4 spiked to 20.8% from 4.6% in the year-ago period, signaling increased reduction in demand among homebuyers.

The average price per home in backlog was $1,095,800 compared with $922,100 in Q4 2021.

Conference call on December 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Previously, (Dec. 1) long-term mortgage rates fell slightly.