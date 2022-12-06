Vapotherm not in compliance with NYSE continued listing standard
Dec. 06, 2022
- Vapotherm (VAPO) said Tuesday it was notified by NYSE that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standard regarding average closing price.
- The company has six months after receiving the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price rule.
- Vapotherm (VAPO) earlier received notice that it was not in compliance with NYSE's continued listing rules on average global market capitalization and stockholders' equity.
- The firm timely filed a plan to cure this deficiency with NYSE last month and is currently under review by the exchange.
