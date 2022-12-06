Microsoft President Smith going to Washington to try to save Activision deal

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) President Brad Smith is expected to go to Washington D.C. to meet with the Federal Trade Commission in attempt to save the software giant's $69 billion acquisition of videogame publisher Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI).

The last ditch effort comes after Smith penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed piece on Monday where he confirmed that Microsoft (MSFT) was offering rival Sony (SONY) a 10-year guarantee for same-day Call of Duty release in attempt to save the mega videogame deal.

Smith is on track to meet with three Democratic members of the FTC on Wednesday to try to persuade them not to block the deal over antitrust concerns, according to a NY Post report.

Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox "remains in third place in console gaming, stuck behind Sony's dominant PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY)," and Microsoft has "no meaningful presence in the mobile game industry," Smith said in the op-ed piece.

The FTC has a closed-door meeting scheduled for Thursday where the agency will discuss the transaction and there's an outside chance they may vote on the videogame deal, according to the NYP.

The latest Post report comes after the publication on Sunday said that at least one Democrat on the four-member Commission is said to be possibly leaning in favor of the transaction.

Earlier Tuesday Edward Jones upgraded Activision (ATVI), saying its a buy with or without the Microsoft (MSFT) deal.