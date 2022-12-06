The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 6.43M barrels of oil for the week ending December 2.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 5.93M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 3.55M barrels, and stockpiles at the Cushing storage hub show a build of 27K barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum supply data on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting the report will show a 1.4M-barrel decline, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

January WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $74.46/bbl after settling Tuesday at $74.25/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

