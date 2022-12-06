ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) said Tuesday it has started up a new unit to double polypropylene production of the polyolefins plant at its 500K bbl/day integrated refining and petrochemical complex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

At a total capital investment of more than $500M, Exxon (XOM) said the new 450K metric tons/year polypropylene unit is part of its plan to meet growing demand for high-performance, lightweight and durable plastics.

Energy prices have failed to rally despite OPEC+ production cuts and the U.S. failing to regain pre-COVID output, and ExxonMobil (XOM) shares are expensive at 12x 2024 EPS targets and more than 20x normalized profits, Stone Fox Capital writes in an analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.