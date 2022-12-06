BorgWarner to spin off fuel systems, aftermarket segments

BorgWarner technical center. BorgWarner designs and builds transmissions as well as components for electric vehicles.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) -2% in Tuesday's trading after announcing plans to execute a tax-free spinoff of its Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments into a separate, publicly traded company.

After the spinoff, the legacy BorgWarner (BWA) would consist of two units, its electric propulsion and drivetrain division and air management segments.

"The intended separation supports optimizing our combustion portfolio and advancing our electrification journey while [the spinoff company] would be able to pursue growth opportunities in alternative fuels, such as hydrogen," Chairman Alexis Michas said.

Investors seem unmoved by the news: "Not a surprise overall," according to Baird analyst Luke Junk, who rates BorgWarner (BWA) as a Buy with a $49 price target, noting company management recently talked about divestitures.

BorgWarner (BWA) said in November it is on pace to generate $4.5B in electric vehicle sales by 2025.

