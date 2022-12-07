Solar PV capacity is forecast to nearly triple during the 2022-27 period, surpassing coal and becoming the largest source of power capacity worldwide, according to the "Renewables 2022" report from the International Energy Agency.

ETF: (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Global renewable power capacity is now expected to grow by 2,400 GW over the five-year period, an amount equal to the entire power capacity of China today, according to the report.

The IEA said its expected increase is 30% higher than the amount of growth that was forecast just a year ago, with solar PV accounting for 60% of all renewable capacity expansion over the next five years.

The upward revision will be driven mostly by China, which the report said will account for half of new global renewable power over the five-year period.

Citing the Inflation Reduction Act, the IEA raised its forecast for the U.S. by 25%, set to increase its renewables capacity by 270 GW by 2027.

Chinese solar cell manufacturers circumvented U.S. tariffs by routing some of their operations through Southeast Asia, according to preliminary findings from a U.S. Department of Commerce investigation last week.