Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) have come to a deal that will bring Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) best-selling videogame franchise Call of Duty to Nintendo's gaming platforms for 10 years - part of a recent push from Microsoft to reassure regulators who are lining up to oppose Microsoft's $69B acquisition of Activision.

That deal is subject to an extension, Xbox chief Phil Spencer says.

He also told Bloomberg that a similar offer to Sony (NYSE:SONY) to offer same-day access to the game on its PlayStation platform has so far been rebuffed.

"Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people - however they choose to play," Spencer said on Twitter.

He also confirmed that Microsoft committed to continue to offer the game on the popular PC game platform Steam simultaneously with Xbox, once the company has closed its acquisition.

The news is part of a recent full-court press by Microsoft to secure support for its deal. Microsoft President Brad Smith is reportedly heading to Washington to meet with FTC commissioners to urge them not to pursue antitrust action against the merger.