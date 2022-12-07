ReTo Eco-Solutions granted 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance
Dec. 07, 2022 12:46 AM ETReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) said it had received a written notification from the Nasdaq granting its request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance.
- The Company now has until May 30, to meet the requirement.
- If at any time during the additional 180-day extension, the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at, or above, $1 per share for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days, the Nasdaq Listing staff will provide the company with written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.
Comments