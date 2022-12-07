China posts smallest trade surplus in 7 months as exports and imports disappoint
- China's trade surplus declined to $69.84B in November 202 from $71.7B in the same month the prior year, far below market forecasts of a surplus of $78.1B.
- This was the smallest trade surplus since April, due to weakening global and domestic demand.
- Exports slumped 8.7% Y/Y, the second straight month of decline, amid weakening overseas demand due to high inflation and supply disruptions; while imports fell at a faster 10.6%, the second straight month of decrease as domestic demand weakened amid widespread COVID curbs.
