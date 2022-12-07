Invivyd appoints Gowler as COO and commercial Officer, Pete Schmidt MD to CMO
Dec. 07, 2022 1:58 AM ETInvivyd, Inc. (IVVD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) notifies the appointment of Jeremy Gowler as chief operating and commercial officer, effective December 16 and the promotion of Pete Schmidt, M.D. to chief medical officer, effective immediately.
- In his new role Mr. Gowler will oversee operations and commercial activities for the company. Most recently, he has served as the commercial global head of the biopharma business unit of Sandoz.
- Dr. Schmidt will be responsible for overseeing all medical, clinical development and regulatory activities at Invivyd. Most recently he has served as Invivyd’s vice president of clinical research for the past two years where he was central in advancing adintrevimab into clinical trials.
- Dr. Ellie Hershberger, Invivyd's chief development officer, is departing from the company, but is anticipated to provide consulting services for development activities.
- Shares of IVVD are up 2.56% after-hours.
