JPIX joins Cisco and Qwilt for media delivery in Japan

Cisco (CSCO) and Qwilt enter partnership with Japan Internet Exchange or JPIX to improve the quality and delivery capacity of live streaming, video-on-demand, and media applications across Japan using Qwilt’s open caching technology.

JPIX provides an environment for interconnection between Internet Service Providers (or ISPs) and content providers across Japan, enabling optimization of traffic between transit services and internet exchanges.

Through the company’s partnership with Cisco and Qwilt, JPIX will deploy Qwilt’s Edge Cloud for Content Delivery solution in the heart of its exchange network.

Ryosuke Yamazoe, CEO at JPIX, said: “Internet usage is growing rapidly year-on-year as consumers demand more, and higher quality, content experiences across live streaming, video-on-demand, and other media applications. With quality of experience being a top priority for our customers, we’re excited to collaborate with Cisco and Qwilt to ensure Japan’s premier content publishers have the necessary infrastructure to deliver top-quality experiences. The partnership offers a better way to deliver all types of content, affording us greater capacity and reliability in our internet exchange environment while ensuring Japan’s internet users receive the best quality.”