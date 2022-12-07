Brandywine Realty Trust prices $350M notes
Dec. 07, 2022 2:13 AM ETBrandywine Realty Trust (BDN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Brandywine Realty Trust's (NYSE:BDN) operating partnership, Brandywine Operating Partnership has priced an underwritten public offering of $350M of its 7.550% guaranteed notes due 2028.
- Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing March 15, 2023.
- Notes are being offered to investors at a price of 99.058% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any, from December 13, 2022, with a re-offer yield of 7.776%.
- Sale of the notes is expected to close on December 13, 2022.
- Net proceeds of the offering are expected to be ~$344.1M.
- Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds to repurchase or redeem the $350 million outstanding principal amount of its 3.95% Guaranteed Notes due February 15, 2023 and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment, repurchase or other retirement of other indebtedness
