Brandywine Realty Trust prices $350M notes

Dec. 07, 2022 2:13 AM ETBrandywine Realty Trust (BDN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Brandywine Realty Trust's (NYSE:BDN) operating partnership, Brandywine Operating Partnership has priced an underwritten public offering of $350M of its 7.550% guaranteed notes due 2028.
  • Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing March 15, 2023.
  • Notes are being offered to investors at a price of 99.058% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any, from December 13, 2022, with a re-offer yield of 7.776%.
  • Sale of the notes is expected to close on December 13, 2022.
  • Net proceeds of the offering are expected to be ~$344.1M.
  • Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds to repurchase or redeem the $350 million outstanding principal amount of its 3.95% Guaranteed Notes due February 15, 2023 and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment, repurchase or other retirement of other indebtedness

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.