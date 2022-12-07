X4 Pharmaceuticals stock sheds 14% on proposed securities offering

Dec. 07, 2022 2:40 AM ETX4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares down 14.17% after-hours after the firm has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of its common stock .
  • It expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at the public offering price.
  • All of the securities in the offering will be sold by X4.
  • There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

