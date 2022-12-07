Herbalife Nutrition prices $250M senior notes
Dec. 07, 2022 2:55 AM ETHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) prices its offering of $250M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering.
- The convertible notes will pay interest semiannually at a rate of 4.25% per annum and upon conversion, will be settled in cash and, if applicable, the company’s shares, based on the applicable conversion rate at such time.
- Net proceeds from the sale of the Convertible Notes will be ~$241.9M or ~$278.4 million if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option.
- Company expects to close the sale on or about December 9, 2022.
