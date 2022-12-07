Patriot Transportation GAAP EPS of $0.13, revenue of $22.88M
Dec. 07, 2022 2:58 AM ETPatriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (PATI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Patriot Transportation press release (NASDAQ:PATI): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.13.
- Revenue of $22.88M (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Operating revenue per mile was up $.70, or 18.9%.
- Outlook: "Insurance premiums continue to rise in the high single digits on the lower end and up to 15-20% on the upper layers of our insurance coverage. To combat all of these rising costs, our biggest focus the past 18 months and continuing into FY 2023 will be on partnering with customers who understand the challenges we face and are willing to continue to raise rates to allow us to make an acceptable return on our capital."
- "For fiscal 2023 we are planning to purchase 73 new tractors (29 are replacing lease units) and ~10 trailers and anticipate a total capital expenditure of ~$12 million in fiscal 2023."
