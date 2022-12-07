Volvo receive record order for electric trucks

Dec. 07, 2022

  • Australian freight giant, Team Global Express placed an order for 36 Volvo electric trucks (OTCPK:VOLAF) (OTCPK:VLVLY) (OTCPK:VOLVF).
  • This is Volvo's largest electric truck order to date in Australia. The trucks will hit the streets of Sydney during the first quarter of 2023.
  • "It's clear that more and more transport companies around the world now want to start the journey towards electric, zero emission transports. Volvo is first out with heavy electric trucks in Australia and we are excited to work together with Team Global Express and other customers. We have the broadest electric truck line up in the industry, which makes it possible to electrify a large part of heavy transports already today," says Martin Merrick, President, Volvo Group Australia.

