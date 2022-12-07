Aker Carbon Capture and Viridor partner on pre-FEED study for Runcorn CCS

Dec. 07, 2022 3:17 AM ETAKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA ADR (AKRCY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Aker Carbon Capture (OTCPK:AKRCY) will support Viridor in the provision of a pre-FEED study for the Runcorn CCS project, which is located around 20 km from Liverpool.
  • When in operation, the facility will be one of the first large scale carbon capture projects at an energy-from-waste facility in the world.
  • "We are delighted to partner with Viridor on this exciting project that could realize major emission reductions in a hard to abate sector. Viridor is the largest waste company in the UK. Given its ambitious decarbonization targets, it can play an instrumental role in helping reach Britain's climate goals, and together we see CCS as a great opportunity to create green jobs in the UK," said Valborg Lundegaard, CEO.

