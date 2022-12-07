Intrinsic Medicine and Phoenix Biotech Acquisition to terminate business combination
Dec. 07, 2022 3:21 AM ETIntrinsic Medicine, Inc. (INRX), PBAXPBAXU, PBAXWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Therapeutics company leveraging human milk biology to transform Gut-Brain Axis (GBA), Intrinsic Medicine (INRX) and inflammatory disorders, and Phoenix Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PBAX) announced the mutual termination of business combination agreement due to current market conditions.
- “Intrinsic was encouraged by the positive feedback from prospective investors regarding the attractiveness of our novel and capital-efficient approach to developing transformative new therapeutics. We remain focused on advancing these important potential drugs and are grateful to PBAX’s team of experienced life-sciences investment veterans for recognizing the fundamental value of our platform and pipeline,” said Alexander Martinez, CEO.
