MNG Airlines to go public through business combination with Golden Falcon Acquisition

  • Global logistics provider and e-commerce enabler, MNG Havayollari ve Tasimacilik to become publicly traded via a business combination with Golden Falcon Acquisition (NYSE:GFX), a special purpose acquisition company.
  • The transaction is expected to close in H1 2023, after which MNGA will be listed on NYSE under the new ticker symbol “MNGA”. As a public company.
  • MNGA is expected to gain increased financial flexibility, and to be well positioned to unlock new growth avenues and maximize value creation.
  • Ali Sedat Özkazanc, CEO commented, “We see significant value creation potential from becoming a publicly listed company in the U.S., with the expectation that it will enable transformative commercial agreements, create an acquisition currency, and align management incentives with shareholders.”

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.