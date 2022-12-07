MNG Airlines to go public through business combination with Golden Falcon Acquisition
Dec. 07, 2022 3:29 AM ETGolden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (GFX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Global logistics provider and e-commerce enabler, MNG Havayollari ve Tasimacilik to become publicly traded via a business combination with Golden Falcon Acquisition (NYSE:GFX), a special purpose acquisition company.
- The transaction is expected to close in H1 2023, after which MNGA will be listed on NYSE under the new ticker symbol “MNGA”. As a public company.
- MNGA is expected to gain increased financial flexibility, and to be well positioned to unlock new growth avenues and maximize value creation.
- Ali Sedat Özkazanc, CEO commented, “We see significant value creation potential from becoming a publicly listed company in the U.S., with the expectation that it will enable transformative commercial agreements, create an acquisition currency, and align management incentives with shareholders.”
