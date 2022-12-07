Axon Enterprise prices upsize $600M convertible senior note offering

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) has priced its private offering of $600M aggregate principal amount of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2027.

Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $90M aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $500M.

The sale of the notes is expected to close on December 9, 2022.

The notes will mature on December 15, 2027 and will bear interest at a rate of 0.50% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2023.

The initial conversion rate is 4.3720 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which represents an initial conversion price of ~$228.73 per share of common stock.

The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 35% over the last reported sale price as on December 6, 2022.

The notes will not be redeemable before December 22, 2025.

Net proceeds from the offering will be ~$585.8M, and intends to use $61.5M of the net proceeds to pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions, and the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The company expects to enter into convertible note hedge transactions as well as warrant transactions with one or more of the initial note buyers. The convertible note hedge transactions are expected to reduce potential dilution to Axon's (AXON) stock upon any conversion of notes.

The strike price of the warrant transactions will initially be $338.86 per share, which represents a premium of 100% over the last reported sale price per share as on December 6, 2022.