AT&T COO emphasizes healthy demand

AT&T (NYSE:T) COO Jeff McElfresh highlighted demand during the UBS 2022 Global TMT Conference.

"I mean while you've got high inflation and certainly maybe some stress in the economy, you're seeing high demand for products and services like which we offer and our industry offers in broadband connectivity via wireless or fiber," McElfresh said. "And so it's an interesting dichotomy, John, when you're in a business like we're in as you mentioned, it's large scale."

"I'm confident our teams have made the necessary operating changes to our cost structure and the way we manage through our growth or our service elements with our customers such that we can kind of overcome some unexpected inflationary pressure and input cost or wages or things of that nature," he said.

Shares rose after Q3 results topped estimates and the company added 964K total subscribers. AT&T now expects adjusted EPS to be $2.50 or more, up from a previous guidance of $2.42-$2.46 per share, but below the $2.55 per share consensus.

McElfresh also stressed finding customers with very attractive ARPU and low churn.

''You're now starting to see the fruits of that labor manifest itself in operating leverage."

''We think the industry is healthy," he added. "We think that the products that we offer in this industry is in high demand and in great need. And I can point to the growth that we've experienced at AT&T."

"It's not been solely because we've got a device promotion. I mean we've got several other actions, not the least of which is our FirstNet program in serving first responders that continues to perform incredibly well, especially in this wireless space."

"We will build and achieve 30 million homes passed with fiber by 2025," he said. "We are on that plan today."

