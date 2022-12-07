Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock has won re-election in Georgia's runoff election, defeating Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who had been backed by former President Donald Trump. With 99% of the estimated vote counted, Warnock notched 51.4% of the ballot, compared to 48.6% for Walker. Even before the runoff, the Georgia Senate race already become one of the most expensive congressional races of all time, with both parties shelling out about $250M on political ads in the general election alone.

Bigger picture: Warnock's victory means that Democrats will control the Senate 51-49 starting in January, cementing a hold on the chamber they have controlled since early 2021. Last month, Democrat John Fetterman scored a victory over Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, flipping a GOP seat and giving Democrats control of the chamber with at least a 50-50 partisan split (and a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris). "After a hard-fought campaign – or should I say campaigns – it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken," Warnock told the crowd in a victory speech.

Congressional gridlock still lies ahead, with the GOP taking control of the House of Representatives, though a clear majority for Democrats in the Senate could give the party more flexibility on passing legislation. It will also lessen the influence of centrist Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who had forced the party to make big changes to tax, finance and healthcare legislation, as well as a climate framework originally called Build Back Better. Democrats will additionally have outright control of Senate committees and will no longer be bound to a power-sharing agreement with the GOP.

Commentary: "If Democrats win Georgia, then they would hold a 51-49 majority and would adjust committee ratios so Democrats would have a one-vote majority on each committee," wrote Brian Gardner, Stifel's chief Washington policy strategist, ahead of the vote. "That would allow Senate committees to issue subpoenas without Republican support. This is something investors will likely overlook but it could increase headline risk for some sectors such as technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) and social media (NASDAQ:SOCL), financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV), as Senate committee chairmen would have increased flexibility to call witnesses to testify before the committees."