European markets muted as global sentiment wavers on recession fears

Dec. 07, 2022 4:28 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.27%. UK November Halifax house prices -2.3% vs -0.4% m/m prior.

Germany +0.16%. Germany October industrial output -0.1% vs -0.6% m/m expected.

France +0.04%. France October trade balance -€12.2 billion vs -€16.0 billion expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was fractionally below the flatline at 0.14%, with oil and gas stocks shedding while health care stocks gains.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone Q3 final GDP figures at 1000 GMT; US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 2 December at 1200 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 3.52%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.78%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.07%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.