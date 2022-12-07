European markets muted as global sentiment wavers on recession fears

London +0.27% . UK November Halifax house prices -2.3% vs -0.4% m/m prior.

Germany +0.16% . Germany October industrial output -0.1% vs -0.6% m/m expected.

France +0.04% . France October trade balance -€12.2 billion vs -€16.0 billion expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was fractionally below the flatline at 0.14%, with oil and gas stocks shedding while health care stocks gains.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone Q3 final GDP figures at 1000 GMT; US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 2 December at 1200 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 3.52%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.78%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.07%.