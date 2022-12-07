Jacobs secures new contract to support U.K.'s fusion energy research program
Dec. 07, 2022 4:37 AM ETJacobs Solutions Inc. (J)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has won a contract to support the U.K.'s fusion energy research program.
- The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has appointed the company on all lots of its new Plant Maintenance and Operational Support Services (PMOSS) framework.
- Per the terms, engineers and scientists will work on the world's future low carbon energy source.
- Jacobs' project delivery professionals will be embedded in client teams at UKAEA, the U.K.'s national fusion laboratory, to work on some of the world's most advanced research into machine design, robotics, materials science and fusion fuel.
- Jacobs' specialists will also be available to support other UKAEA facilities.
Comments