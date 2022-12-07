Stocks in China aren't getting much love despite another easing of the country's zero-COVID policy. The Shanghai Composite ended the session down 0.4%, while the Hang Seng Index closed 3.2% lower on Wednesday. Investors appear to be focused on trade data for November that was reported overnight, which showed exports (-8.7% Y/Y) and imports (-10.6% Y/Y) shrinking at their steepest pace since 2020.

Commentary: "Outbound shipments will receive a limited boost from the easing of [China's] virus restrictions, which are no longer a major constraint on the ability of manufacturers to meet orders," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China Economist at Capital Economics. "Of much greater consequence will be the downturn in global demand for Chinese goods due to the reversal in pandemic-era demand and the coming global recession."

The government has tried to respond to weakening growth by implementing a series of policy measures, like cutting the reserve requirement ratio of banks and loosening financing restrictions to save the property sector. China is also trying to play catch-up by loosening its severe COVID measures, though a full-blown relaxation of pandemic controls will take significantly more time, while high-risk areas still remain subject to lockdown-like restrictions.

The latest: Asymptomatic or mild coronavirus cases will now be allowed to isolate at home rather than at hospitals or centralized quarantine facilities. Citizens also no longer need negative tests in order to travel between different parts of the country, while Beijing became the latest city to announce negative tests won't be needed to enter public venues. "When it comes to implementation, there are a lot of inconsistencies between different departments and different regions," noted Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng China.

ETFs: NYSEARCA:FXI, NYSEARCA:KWEB, NYSEARCA:CQQQ, NASDAQ:MCHI, NYSEARCA:ASHR, NYSEARCA:YINN, NYSE:TDF, NYSEARCA:CHIQ, NYSEARCA:GXC, NYSEARCA:EWH, NYSEARCA:KBA, NYSEARCA:YANG, NASDAQ:CXSE, NYSE:CAF, NYSEARCA:CWEB, NASDAQ:PGJ, NYSEARCA:KURE, NYSEARCA:CHIX, NYSEARCA:CYB