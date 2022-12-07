EUROAPI updates FY22 financial guidance

Dec. 07, 2022 5:01 AM ETEuroapi S.A. (EAPIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • On heels of a temporary suspension of some of its production activities at its Budapest site, EUROAPI (OTCPK:EAPIF) provides an update on its financial guidance for 2022.
  • Prostaglandin products on the market are within specification and are suitable for their intended use.
  • No impact on the other activities of the Budapest site, including CDMO activities.
  • Updated 2022 guidance: EUROAPI now anticipates Net Sales reaching circa € 980 million and a Core EBITDA margin between 12% - 13% in 2022.
  • The Group estimates that prostaglandin production could remain suspended for a few weeks.

