EUROAPI updates FY22 financial guidance
Dec. 07, 2022 5:01 AM ETEuroapi S.A. (EAPIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- On heels of a temporary suspension of some of its production activities at its Budapest site, EUROAPI (OTCPK:EAPIF) provides an update on its financial guidance for 2022.
- Prostaglandin products on the market are within specification and are suitable for their intended use.
- No impact on the other activities of the Budapest site, including CDMO activities.
- Updated 2022 guidance: EUROAPI now anticipates Net Sales reaching circa € 980 million and a Core EBITDA margin between 12% - 13% in 2022.
- The Group estimates that prostaglandin production could remain suspended for a few weeks.
