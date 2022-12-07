Euro area GDP growth rate revised slightly higher at 0.3% in Q3

Dec. 07, 2022
  • The Eurozone quarterly economic growth was revised slightly higher to 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022 from preliminary estimates of 0.2%, and following a 0.8% expansion in the previous three-month period.
  • Gross Domestic Product in the Euro area expanded at an annual rate of 2.3% in the third quarter, followed the 4.2% growth recorded in the second quarter and came in higher than the initial estimate and the market expectation of 2.1%.
  • The household consumption expenditure contributed to 0.4% in GDP growth while contribution from government final expenditure was negligible.
  • Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation contributed 0.8%, contribution from external balance was negative at -1.1%, and contribution from changes in inventories was seen up 0.2%.
  • On the other hand, net external demand contributed negatively to the GDP, as imports jumped 4.3% and exports rose at a slower 1.7%.
  • ETFs: EWG, DAX, EWI, EWQ, GF, HEWG, EWGS, DXGE, DBGR, FGM, FLIY, FLFR, FLGR.

