Westport Fuel Systems bags program to supply Euro 7 LPG fuel systems to global OEM

  • Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) has been awarded a program to develop and supply liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems to a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to accommodate a number of its Euro 7 vehicle platforms.
  • The deal is forecasted to generate €40M in annual revenue with production expected to begin in Q1 2025.
  • Earlier this year, Westport was awarded a €38M program to support this same OEM with LPG system solutions for its Euro 6 vehicle applications. In this new program, Westport will provide fuel systems solutions for the OEM’s Euro 7 applications, supplying the entire LPG system from the fuel tank to the fuel injectors.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.