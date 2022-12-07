Westport Fuel Systems bags program to supply Euro 7 LPG fuel systems to global OEM
Dec. 07, 2022 5:24 AM ETWestport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), WPRT:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) has been awarded a program to develop and supply liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems to a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to accommodate a number of its Euro 7 vehicle platforms.
- The deal is forecasted to generate €40M in annual revenue with production expected to begin in Q1 2025.
- Earlier this year, Westport was awarded a €38M program to support this same OEM with LPG system solutions for its Euro 6 vehicle applications. In this new program, Westport will provide fuel systems solutions for the OEM’s Euro 7 applications, supplying the entire LPG system from the fuel tank to the fuel injectors.
