Alvotech, STADA launch Humira biosimilar in certain European countries

  • Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) and STADA said they are launching Hukyndra high-concentration, low-volume, citrate-free formulation of adalimumab in several European countries.
  • Hukyndra (adalimumab) is a biosimilar to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) blockbuster drug Humira.
  • Under the strategic partnership, Alvotech is supplying to STADA Hukyndra autoinjectors and pre-filled syringes with drug product and drug substance manufactured in its facility in Reykjavik, Iceland.
  • The companies said that after initial launches since June 2022, STADA is now marketing Hukyndra through its local subsidiaries in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Latvia, Romania, and Slovenia.
  • The companies noted that STADA is supporting adalimumab launches in individual markets through educational materials and dedicated patient-support programs.
  • "We are very pleased with the reception of Hukyndra in the European market, and believe the patient-friendly autoinjector design we have introduced supports commercial success," said Alvotech Chief Commercial Officer Anil Okay.

