Venator automates carbon footprint with Atos
Dec. 07, 2022 5:35 AM ETVenator Materials PLC (VNTR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Venator (NYSE:VNTR) is working with Atos, global leader in digital transformation – to measure the carbon footprint of its products.
- As Venator increases its focus on sustainability across its operations, this strategic project will enable the business to deliver data on the carbon footprint of its products to its customers and accelerate its sustainability ambitions.
- "Our collaboration has shown that Venator is in a very good position to build an automated PCF with their excellent data and ERP process foundation. With this pilot project, Venator will be able to have a clear, transparent and comparable PCF for the products in scope. They will also be able to gain valuable insights into internal and external supply chain dependencies, supported by the graph visualization, which can help them in developing sustainability commitments which span the entire supply chain." said Stuart Lemmon, Head of Net Zero Transformation Practice, at Atos.
