Theft is becoming a big problem for retailers, especially as margins show signs of slowing in the current economic environment. According to the National Retail Federation's Retail Security Survey, retail "shrink" is now an almost $100B problem, up from $94.5B in losses in 2021, and $90.8B in 2020. While "shrink" encompasses many types of losses like gift card fraud and inventory mismanagement, it is primarily driven by external theft, which has prompted companies to boost their budgets for loss prevention and technology.

Quote: "Theft is an issue. It's higher than what it has historically been," Walmart (NYSE:WMT) CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC in an interview. "We've got safety measures, security measures that we've put in place by store location. I think local law enforcement being staffed and being a good partner is part of that equation, and that's normally how we approach it."

Walmart (WMT) has rolled out additional plexiglass cases in vulnerable locations, while locking up or partitioning off high-price items like health and beauty products. When asked about some laws in local jurisdictions that effectively decriminalize low-level offenses, McMillon said it could have repercussions if not corrected over time. "Prices will be higher, and/or stores will close. It's really city by city, location by location."

Bottom line: On an earnings call last month, Target (NYSE:TGT) CFO Michael Fiddelke revealed that shoplifting at company stores had jumped 50% Y/Y, resulting in more than $400M in losses for the retailer in fiscal 2022.