Continental Resources to gets new CEO

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) announced that President and COO Doug Lawler will assume the role of President and CEO, at the start of 2023.

Lawler has spent over three decades in the oil and gas industry and joined the company in February 2022.

The transformation is due to the retirement of William Berry.

"Doug is a transformative leader who will build on all we have achieved in our company's 55-years. Doug is exactly the right person to inspire our employees and grow our company and our culture as we meet the world's energy challenges. Operating as a private company unlocks endless possibilities, and I look forward to working with Doug as we fiercely champion American energy for decades to come," said Founder and Chairman Harold Hamm.