Barclays appoints Alistair Currie as chief operating officer
Dec. 07, 2022 5:59 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has made changes to its group executive committee, with Alistair Currie to take on the roles of Group COO and Chief Executive of BX.
- Currie, who currently serves as Global Head of Consumer Banking & Payments, will replace Mark Ashton-Rigby who is stepping down as Group COO and Chief Executive of BX. Ashton-Rigby will continue to work with Barclays in a part-time advisory capacity.
- Vim Maru will join as Global Head of Consumer Banking & Payments, taking over from Currie and joining the group executive committee, subject to regulatory approval. Maru was previously Group Director of Retail Banking at Lloyds Banking Group.
- All three changes will be effective from Feb. 1, 2023.
