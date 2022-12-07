Banyan Gold (OTCQB:BYAGF) proposes to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to ~$11.5M through the issuance of up to 11.77M premium flow though shares at a price of $0.568 per premium FT share and up to ~12M common shares at a price of $0.40 per hard share.

Company intends to use the net proceeds for advancing its AurMac Property and other Yukon gold projects held by the Company, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Offering is anticipated to occur on or about December 22, 2022