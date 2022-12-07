Meridian Mining upsizes private offering
Dec. 07, 2022 6:31 AM ETMeridian Mining UK Societas (MRRDF), MNO:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCQB:MRRDF) has upsized its private offering of common shares.
- The firm expects to close on ~C$5.9M of common shares at $0.35/share, an increase from the previously announced minimum size of C$3.25M.
- The offering may be further increased to the maximum permitted under the listed issuer financing exemption. Certain insiders of the company will participate in the offering with up to an aggregate of 3,007,142 common shares.
- Net proceeds of the offering will be used for the completion of the Cabaçal Project PEA, Cabaçal Project exploration program, property payment pursuant to the Cabaçal Purchase Agreement, general corporate and administration costs and general working capital.
Comments