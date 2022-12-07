Southwest Airlines reinstates quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable in January 2023
Dec. 07, 2022 6:51 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) declares $0.18/share quarterly dividend, in line with the last dividend paid in March 2020.
- Forward yield 1.81%
- Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 10; ex-div Jan. 9.
- Bob Jordan, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are pleased with the Board's decision to reinstate our quarterly dividend for Shareholders. Today's announcement reflects the strong return in demand for air travel and the Company's solid operating and financial results since March 2022. As we bring the year to a close, our fourth quarter 2022 outlook remains strong, and we have a solid plan for 20233. The reinstatement of our quarterly dividend also reflects our balance sheet strength and continued focus on generating consistently healthy earnings, margins, and long-term capital returns."
