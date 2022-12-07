Adobe joins tech firms cutting jobs with 100 layoffs - Bloomberg

Dec. 07, 2022

  • Software company Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has become the latest tech firm to announce layoffs with 100 jobs cuts according to Bloomberg, which cited an unnamed source.
  • The 100 layoffs were mostly sales jobs but are smaller than the thousands of job terminations announced by other companies in the tech space, including HP (HP), Meta (META) and Amazon (AMZN).
  • Responding to the report, Adobe (ADBE) said that it was not doing companywide layoffs, with only a "small number" of jobs terminated and some employees moved to "positions that support critical initiatives".
  • The company will release its Q4 and fiscal year 2022 results after the market closes on Dec. 15, 2022. Analysts expect an EPS of $13.63 on revenues of $17.61B for the full fiscal year.

