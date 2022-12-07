Aeris to take up IoT business from Ericsson
Dec. 07, 2022 6:48 AM ETTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Aeris Communications have signed an agreement for the transfer of Ericsson's IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses.
- These enterprises and connections leverage Ericsson's growing ecosystem of over 35 communications service provider partners for global IoT cellular connectivity.
- Åsa Tamsons, Head of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses at Ericsson, says: "Aeris has been successful in extending its IoT solution offering beyond connectivity and has the right focus, assets, and capabilities to realize the full value creation potential of Ericsson's IoT business and its strong market presence. Despite significant investments to address the fragmentation of the IoT market, Ericsson has only tapped into a limited part of the value chain, limiting the returns of such investments. The combined business will offer an unparalleled IoT platform for enterprises and new revenue streams for communication service providers, ultimately benefiting Ericsson's customers. Aeris is a good home for our IoT business."
Comments