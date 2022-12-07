Mobileye rises 3.3% on beating top and bottom line expectations
Dec. 07, 2022 6:54 AM ETMobileye Global Inc. (MBLY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mobileye press release (NASDAQ:MBLY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $450M (+38.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.81M.
- Future business backlog continues to grow, with design wins achieved in 2022 (through Oct 1, 2022) projected to generate future volume of 54 million systems by 2030. This compares to 24 million systems delivered in 2022 (through Oct 1, 2022).1
- Our newer advanced ADAS products, such as SuperVision contributed meaningfully to our revenue growth and resulted in Average System Price2 increasing to $53.0 in third quarter 2022 from $45.7 in the prior year period.
- Generated net cash from operating activities of $395 million in the 9 months ended October 1, 2022.
- Adjusted Gross Margin declined by 380 basis points in the third quarter 2022 as compared to the prior year period, in line with our expectations.
- Operating Margin was relatively unchanged on a year over year basis.
- Adjusted Operating Margin declined by 720 basis points in the third quarter 2022 as compared to the prior year period, in line with our expectations.
- Guidance:
- Stock up 3.3% pre-market
Comments