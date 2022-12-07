Neurocrine says candidate for childhood epileptic disorder did not meet main goal

Dec. 07, 2022 6:54 AM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Arrow missing the target in the darts

leolintang

  • Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) announced that its investigational calcium channel blocker NBI-827104 did not meet the main goal in a Phase 2 trial in patients with the pediatric disorder, epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep (EE-CSWS).
  • The placebo-controlled STEAMBOAT trial was designed to evaluate the once-daily administration of NBI-827104 for up to 13 weeks in pediatric patients with EE-CSWS, a disorder characterized by abnormal sleeping patterns.
  • When measured after six weeks of therapy, the trial did not meet the primary endpoint of decline in the ratio of the spike-wave index (SWI) from baseline as compared to the placebo, the company said, adding that the study drug was, however, well tolerated.
  • "While we did not meet the primary endpoint for this Phase 2 study, we remain committed to advancing care for patients living with epilepsy, including rare pediatric forms," Chief Medical Officer of Neurocrine (NBIX) Eiry W. Roberts remarked.
  • "We will continue to analyze the rich data set generated from this study to determine next steps."
