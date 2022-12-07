BitNile stock jumps after signing new hosting agreement
Dec. 07, 2022 6:55 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE), ZESTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) shares gained 6% Wednesday morning after the firm signed a hosting agreement with Agora Digital to add up to 78MW of power.
- Agora Digital, a majority-owned subsidiary of Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ:ZEST), will initially provide up to 12MW of electricity at their digital asset mining hosting facility located in Texas for BitNile's use. An additional 66MW of power can be made available to BitNile's as determined by the firm, Agora Digital and the electricity provider.
- To meet obligations under the agreement, Agora Digital is required to raise at least $5M to enable the build out of the hosting facility, including the initial 12MW of power.
- The hosting agreement will enable BitNile (NILE) to install and operate the Bitcoin miners delivered by Bitmain Technologies, helping to initially power ~3,750 S19j Pro miners in the first quarter of 2023.
