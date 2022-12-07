Mortgage applications down by 1.9% even as long-term mortgage rates decline by 8 bps
Dec. 07, 2022 7:02 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -1.9% vs. -0.8% prior.
- Purchase Index: -3.0% vs. +3.8% prior.
- Refinance Index: +4.7% vs. -12.9% prior.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.41% compared with 6.49% in the prior week.
- "Mortgage applications decreased 2 percent compared to the Thanksgiving holiday-adjusted results from the previous week, even as mortgage rates continued to trend lower," Joel Kan, Mortgage Bankers Association's vice president and deputy chief economist, said.
- "The average loan size for purchase applications decreased to $387,300 – its lowest level since January 2021. The decrease was consistent with slightly stronger government applications and a rapidly cooling home-price environment," Kan said.
