United Natural Foods Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 misses by $0.03, revenue of $7.5B beats by $30M

Dec. 07, 2022 7:02 AM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • United Natural Foods press release (NYSE:UNFI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $7.5B (+7.1% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • FY2023 Outlook: Revenue of $29.8B -$30.4B vs. consensus of $30.17B; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $4.85-$5.15 vs. consensus of $5.04.
  • “Looking ahead, our customer pipeline is robust, with new customer acquisition and expansion from existing customers expected in the second half of the year. We have enduring confidence in the opportunities before us and in our ability to capture them. We remain energized and focused on meeting the needs of our customers during the important holiday selling season, while delivering our fiscal 2023 guidance.”

