State Street boosts Q4 share repurchases by $500M
Dec. 07, 2022 7:03 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- State Street (NYSE:STT) has announced a boost of up to $500M to its previously announced fourth quarter common stock share repurchases.
- This amount is in addition to the recently completed Q4 share repurchases of $1B. The financial services provider now plans to repurchase up to a total of $1.5B of its common stock in the quarter.
- "We recognize the priority our shareholders place on capital return, and we continue to expect to use dividends and share repurchases to return significantly more capital than our medium term target payout of 80% of earnings in 2023," said chairman and CEO Ron O'Hanley.
Comments