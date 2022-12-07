Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) slid sharply in premarket trading as Wedbush told clients that a new cooperation agreement between its largest creditors, including Apollo and PIMCO, should worry investors.

According to Bloomberg, the online auto retailer’s 10 largest creditors signed an agreement “to present a united front in restructuring negotiations” in order to avoid bickering amongst themselves in restructuring negotiations.

“Combined with the fact that many CVNA bonds have been trading at ~50 cents on the dollar, indicating investors see a high probability of default, we view this news negatively for the CVNA shares,” Wedbush analyst Seth Basham wrote on Wednesday. “We believe these developments indicate a higher likelihood of debt restructuring that could leave the equity worthless in a bankruptcy scenario (pre-packaged or otherwise), or highly diluted in a best case.”

As he sees a messy restructuring process as “higher probability” at present, Basham cut his rating on the stock from Neutral to Underperform. He cut his price target to just $1 from a prior $9 alongside the downgrade.

Shares of the Arizona-based online auto marketplace fell over 19% at premarket lows on Wednesday, implying an open at a new 52-week low. Carvana (CVNA) stock has declined a staggering 97.5% in the past year.

