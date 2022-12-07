Dollarama GAAP EPS of $0.70, revenue of $1.3B beats by $384.66M
Dec. 07, 2022 7:06 AM ETDollarama Inc. (DLMAF), DOL:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Dollarama press release (OTCPK:DLMAF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.70.
- Revenue of $1.3B (+16.1% Y/Y) beats by $384.66M.
- Comparable store sales increased by 10.8%
- EBITDA(1) increased by 11.3% to $386.2 million, or 29.9% of sales, compared to 30.9%
- Operating income increased by 11.5% to $302.7 million, or 23.5% of sales, compared to 24.2%
- Diluted net earnings per common share increased by 14.8% to $0.70 from $0.61
- 18 net new stores opened, compared to 16 net new stores
- 972,847 common shares repurchased for cancellation for $76.3 million
