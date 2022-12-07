Dollarama GAAP EPS of $0.70, revenue of $1.3B beats by $384.66M

Dec. 07, 2022 7:06 AM ETDollarama Inc. (DLMAF), DOL:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Dollarama press release (OTCPK:DLMAF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.70.
  • Revenue of $1.3B (+16.1% Y/Y) beats by $384.66M.
  • Comparable store sales increased by 10.8%
  • EBITDA(1) increased by 11.3% to $386.2 million, or 29.9% of sales, compared to 30.9%
  • Operating income increased by 11.5% to $302.7 million, or 23.5% of sales, compared to 24.2%
  • Diluted net earnings per common share increased by 14.8% to $0.70 from $0.61
  • 18 net new stores opened, compared to 16 net new stores
  • 972,847 common shares repurchased for cancellation for $76.3 million

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.