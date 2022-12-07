Pfizer's RSV vaccine for older adults gets FDA priority review
Dec. 07, 2022
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) application seeking approval of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine PF-06928316 (RSVpreF) to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in people 60 years of age and older.
- The FDA accepted the company's biologics license application (BLA) and is expected to make a decision by May 2023. Under priority review, the FDA's goal is to take action within six months, compared to 10 months under standard review.
- The BLA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called RENOIR. RSVpreF had received the FDA's breakthrough therapy designation in March 2022.
- "With no RSV vaccines currently available, older adults remain at-risk for RSV disease and potential severe outcomes, including serious respiratory symptoms, hospitalization, and in some cases, even death," said Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice president and chief scientific officer, Vaccine Research & Development, Pfizer.
- Pfizer is in race with GSK (NYSE:GSK), which also has a RSV vaccine under priority review in the U.S., with an FDA decision expected by May 3, 2023.
