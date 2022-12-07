Dana enters long-term supply agreement with Semikron Danfoss
Dec. 07, 2022 7:23 AM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) has signed a long-term agreement with Semikron Danfoss to secure the supply of silicon-carbide semiconductors, which are designed to be scalable in multiple-chip formats.
- The eMPack platform from Semikron Danfoss is optimized for silicon-carbide technology and uses fully sintered direct pressed die technology, which allows for extremely compact, scalable, and reliable inverters.
- "As we continue to grow our strong backlog of electrified programs, we will remain at the forefront of inverter technologies that are critical to managing the energy used in the vehicle," said Christophe Dominiak, Dana chief technology officer. "This multi-year supply agreement with Semikron Danfoss gives us a strategic advantage by ensuring we have access to silicon-carbide semiconductors, as we expand the use of this technology to deliver innovative, efficient, and powerful solutions for our customers."
