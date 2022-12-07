CDC renews partnership with Palantir
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has renewed its partnership with Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to advance the nation's public health infrastructure.
- As part of this five year, $443M contract, the agency will implement the Palantir platform to plan, manage and respond to future outbreaks and public health incidents.
- The contract streamlines Palantir's (PLTR) existing programs – including Health and Human Services Protect, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response Engage, Tiberius, and DCIPHER – into a singular, efficient vehicle.
- PLTR shares are down 1% premarket
