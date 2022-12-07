CDC renews partnership with Palantir

Dec. 07, 2022 7:31 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has renewed its partnership with Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to advance the nation's public health infrastructure.
  • As part of this five year, $443M contract, the agency will implement the Palantir platform to plan, manage and respond to future outbreaks and public health incidents.
  • The contract streamlines Palantir's (PLTR) existing programs – including Health and Human Services Protect, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response Engage, Tiberius, and DCIPHER – into a singular, efficient vehicle.
  • PLTR shares are down 1% premarket
  • Take a look at the software firm's latest quarterly results

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.